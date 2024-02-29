BJP Is Getting Good Response in All Regions of Telangana, Says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said his Vijaya Sankalpa yatra has been getting a great response from the people in rural areas, small towns and semi-urban areas in the last nine days, underscoring strong sentiment in favour of the party in the state for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing road shows in Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency limits after performing puja in the famous Ketaki Sangameshwara Swamy temple, Kishan Reddy said people realised how the BRS government has indulged in large-scale corruption. People were fed up with the corrupt family rule of KCR and defeated it in the last Assembly elections. The Congress government, which made impractical poll promises, too lost the confidence of people within 90 days of their rule,” he said.

The Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained the law and order condition in the country, crushing the cross border terrorism and evil designs of neighbouring Pakistan by conducting the surgical strikes.

He said not a single rupee of corruption took place in the Modi rule. In contrast, the 10-year rule by Manmohan Singh witnessed scams on every alternate day.

BJP’s Kamareddy MLA K. Venkata Ramana Reddy said the Revanth Reddy government is clueless on how to implement the poll promises even after 90 days of coming into power.