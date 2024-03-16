BJP Has Nothing To Do With Kavitha’s Arrest: Arvind

Nizamabad: BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri said that the party was in no way connected with the arrest of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam case, and the law was taking its own course. He asked if Kavitha would file her nomination papers from Delhi jail to contest Lok Sabha election against him, as she had repeatedly claimed she would defeat him, Arvind said.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, Kavitha and Harish Rao had repeatedly humiliated BJP activists during the BRS regime, he alleged at a press conference.

Arvind said that Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy downgraded the Hindus in the Nizamabad constituency. Earlier, Jeevan Reddy had openly opposed the CAA and conducted a huge meeting with Muslims in Jagtial, he said. There were links with the banned Popular Front of India and Bengaluru cafe blast to Jagtial due to appeasement politics of Congress leaders, he alleged.

Arvind said that people wanted a corruption-free government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP government proved its good governance for the last 10 years, he said. For the benefit of future generations, victory of BJP in Parliament elections is needed, he opined. Meanwhile, Arvind invited Birpur Congress ZPTC member Patha Padma into the BJP fold.

Along with Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, district president K. Dinesh Kumar, municipal floor leader G. Sravanthi, party state executive committee member A. Mallikarjun Reddy, the MP addressed a press meet in Armoor on Saturday.