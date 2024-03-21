Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and vice president of National Conference Omar Abdullah on Thursday asserted that he was proud of being anti-BJP, the party he has repeatedly accused of pursuing anti-people policies and destroying the democratic institutions of the country.

“The BJP does not have a problem with dynastic (political) families. They have a problem with those families that oppose them. And I am proud to say that I oppose the BJP,” he told reporters here.

The former chief minister asked, “Did not the BJP tie up in Bihar with Chirag Paswan? Did not Amit Shah meet Raj Thackeray recently? Are these not examples of parivarvad (dynastic)? Is not (BJP's) candidate from Guna in Gwalior (Jyotiraditya Scindia) a dynast?'' he asked.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that the Narendra Modi government is empowering “proxies” in J&K ahead of the Lok Sabha elections for it “does not want the voice of Kashmiris to reach the Parliament”.

While talking to reporters in the southern Anantnag district, she said that the Ministry of Home Affairs led by Amit Shah “wants to achieve this aim by tampering with voter right of the people as they don’t want the real voice of the Kashmir to reach to the Parliament…the BJP wants to finish the voice of the PDP”.

She added, “Now it is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to use their voting right to tell the world what they want. Late Vajpayeeji had restored people's trust in vote, but the current dispensation at the Centre is trying to temper with it by empowering proxies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in J&K.”

She further alleged, “Their ultimate aim is to suppress the real voice of Kashmir as the government wants to empower their proxy parties here that came into being after 2019 after breaking the PDP”. She reiterated that all the promises made by the country to the people of J&K in 1947 were “illegally broken” in August 2019, and subsequently the entire J&K was turned into a jail. “Even me and my family members were denied the right to have passports and we were evicted from the official residence Chila Kalan (the peak of winter in Kashmir.”