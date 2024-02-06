Top
BJP Chalks Out Plan to Reach People in Secunderabad

DC Correspondent
5 Feb 2024 7:55 PM GMT
Hyderabad: BJP leaders reviewed the party’s preparation for the Lok Sabha election from the Secunderabad seat that is held by Union minister and party state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy.

The meeting was attended by Chandrasekhar who recently took over as general secretary, organisation, and Kishan Reddy.

Party spokesperson Amarnath Sarangula said that some of the programmes discussed were ‘basti chalo’, mahila nari shakti vandan and the beneficiary outreach programme labharti sampark abhiyan. As part of the Ayodhya darshan programme, a special train had left with party cadre from Secunderabad, he said. The party will also focus on drawing more people to it.

