BJP Candidate Alleges Opposition Phone Tapping Under BRS Govt

Hyderabad: BJP's Medak Lok Sabha candidate M. Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday said the police during the BRS government tenure had arrested Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, then in the Opposition, after tapping his phone.

Based on this, it could be surmised that the phone tapping of Opposition leaders was on since 2014. He appealed to the government to conduct a thorough inquiry into the snooping on phones during the BRS government.

He alleged that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, then with the BJP, had lost the Munugode by-election due to phone tapping.

Raghunandan Rao said that the government should also examine which DGP the phone tapping was done on a large scale, and said the officials should not be excused. Former DGP’s PA Srinath Reddy had revealed that he had gone to the US at official expense, he claimed.

He demanded that BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao be listed as the first two defendants and Venkatarami Reddy, former collector of Siddipet, as the third.