BJP-bound HC judge resigns; hails PM, slams TMC

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court resigned as a judge on Tuesday to enter politics. He announced that he would join BJP on March 7 and would contest the Lok Sabha Election if the party gives him a ticket.

The former judge praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi but called West Bengal’s Trinamul Congress “a party of thugs” and it's MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee “a carpet knight.”

He said, “Contacts happened between me and BJP in the last five-six days when I was on leave. I later decided to join BJP since it is the only national party fighting a party of thugs here. Moreover, our PM is very hardworking and is trying to do good for the country.”

Mr Gangopadhyay elaborated, “TMC also inspired me to join BJP by constantly vilifying me. I could have joined the CPI(M) but I did not because I believe in religion which they don't. What will I do in joining them? On the other hand, Congress is a Zamindari of a family.”

Asked about the seat he would contest from, the ex-judge however argued, “The BJP election committee will decide where I will contest from. Even if I don't get a ticket, I will do what the party will ask me to do.”

Taking potshots at him, Mr Banerjee later said, “The former judge finally revealed that he was in touch with the BJP while giving orders. It may be his slip of tongue but I am happy and thank him for speaking the truth. I leave the rest to the public to judge.”