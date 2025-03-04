BJD, BJP Clash over Delinking of Biju Jayanti from Panchayati Raj Divas

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government’s recent decision to delink Biju Patnaik Jayanti from Panchayati Raj Divas and discontinue the public holiday on March 5 has sparked sharp political reactions. The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress strongly criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday for the move.

BJD leader Pramila Mallik expressed her discontent, stating, “Biju Patnaik had taken steps in 1993 to strengthen the Panchayati Raj system. Since then, it has been growing stronger, and his birthday was observed as Panchayati Raj Divas. The current government, which claims to uphold ‘Odia Asmita’ (Odia Pride), is now disregarding this great leader’s legacy.”

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Bhakta Charan Das also condemned the decision. He pointed out that the Congress had officially initiated National Panchayati Raj Day observances in 2010 and criticised the BJP for revoking the holiday. “Biju Patnaik was an acquaintance of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, yet the BJP has shown disrespect to him. At the very least, the holiday should have been retained. People remembered him because of the public holiday,” he remarked.

Defending the decision, revenue minister Suresh Pujari responded to the criticism by reiterating that Biju Patnaik’s contributions extend beyond any single political party.

“Biju Babu is a source of pride not just for Odisha but for the entire nation. He is not the exclusive property of the BJD,” Pujari asserted.

Pujari also highlighted that while April 24 is observed as National Panchayati Raj Day across India, no political party in Odisha, including the BJD or its predecessor Janata Dal, had recognised this date in the past.

“When the entire country observes Panchayati Raj Divas on April 24, why should Odisha be an exception? How can we set a separate date for its celebration?” he questioned.

Regarding the cancellation of the March 5 public holiday, the revenue minister argued that while the occasion deserves recognition, it does not warrant a full-day closure of government offices for a brief two-hour programme.

“Biju Babu was a ‘Baraputra’ (great son) of Odisha—there is no doubt about it. However, the BJD believes he belongs solely to their party. In reality, he was an asset to the entire nation, and his contributions should be remembered accordingly,” he concluded.

The political debate surrounding the issue continues to intensify as Odisha prepares to align its Panchayati Raj celebrations with the national observance on April 24.