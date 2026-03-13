 Top
Bill to Provide Precise Definition of 'Transgender' Introduced in LS

13 March 2026 4:17 PM IST

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill was introduced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar

New Delhi: A bill seeking to provide a precise definition of the term "transgender" and provide graded punishments that reflect the gravity of the harm inflicted upon such persons was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill was introduced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar.

It notes that it is imperative to give a precise definition for proper and definitive identification and protection of transgender persons, to whom the benefits of the present law must reach.

The protection and benefits that are provided under the present law are vast in nature, and therefore, care has to be taken that "such identification cannot be extended based on any acquirable characteristics or personal choice or claimed self-perceived identity of an individual".

The Bill also contains provisions for "designation of an authority" which will have the option to seek "expert advice" if required.

The draft law also seeks to empower transgender persons to make consequential changes in official documents.

( Source : PTI )
PTI
