Bihar Polls: ECI Tightens Vigil to Curb Money and Freebies

New Delhi: In order to curb the use of money power, freebies, and illicit substances such as drugs, narcotics, and liquor in the ensuing elections, the Election Commission has issued directions to all enforcement agencies for the two-phase Bihar Assembly polls and bye-elections in eight constituencies.

In a statement, the poll body said that expenditure observers have already been deployed to monitor the election expenses incurred by candidates and have reached their respective constituencies on the day of the notification of elections.

“During their visit, they will meet all the teams engaged in expenditure monitoring,” the ECI said. “Flying squads, surveillance teams, and video surveillance teams will be vigilant round the clock to monitor any suspected instances of money power or other inducements being used to sway voters.”

The poll body stated that a total seizure of ₹33.97 crore worth of cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies has been made by different enforcement agencies since the announcement of the elections.

Earlier on Sunday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar elections, with the BJP and JD(U) contesting 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) 29 seats, the Rashtriya Lok Morcha six, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) six.

The NDA partners include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

In these elections, the NDA will face the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, along with the Congress, CPI(ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI, CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player — Prashant Kishor and his Jan Suraaj Party.