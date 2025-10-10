Bihar Polls: Anganwadi Workers to Verify Burqa-Clad Voters’ Identity

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said special arrangements will be made at polling stations in Bihar for "dignified" identification of women voters in burqa or purdah. In a statement, the poll authority said to encourage participation of 'purdanasheen' (in burqa or purdah) women, "special arrangements" will be made at the polling stations as per its instructions for their "dignified identification" in the presence of lady polling officers or attendants while ensuring their privacy.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday to announce schedule for Bihar elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had said Aanganwadi workers will be present at all polling booths in Bihar to help verify the identity of burqa-clad voters.

Responding to a question about 'ghungat' and burqa clad women during a press conference, Kumar said there are clear guidelines of the Election Commission about the verification of identity inside polling booths and they will be strictly followed.

"Our anganwadi workers will be deployed at all polling booths for verifying the identity of burqa-clad women. The guidelines of the commission are very clear about this -- that how identity is verified inside a polling station and they will be strictly followed," he said.

On Thursday, the poll authority had said up to 90,712 Anganwadi Sevikas will be deployed on poll duty.

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal had on Saturday last urged the Commission to ensure that faces of women turning up at booths in burqas were tallied with voter cards.

The elections for 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held in two phases -- November 6 and 11 -- while the counting of votes will be on November 14.