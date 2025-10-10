 Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Bihar: Pappu Yadav Booked for Poll Code Violation in Vaishali

Current Affairs
PTI
10 Oct 2025 11:09 AM IST

The case was registered against YadavPappu Yadav Booked for Poll Code Violation in Vaishali at the Sahdei police station on Thursday night on the basis of a complaint filed by the district administration

Bihar: Pappu Yadav Booked for Poll Code Violation in Vaishali
x
A case was filed against Bihar MP Pappu Yadav for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (ANI file image)

Hajipur: A case was filed against Bihar MP Pappu Yadav for allegedly violating the model code of conduct after he distributed money among the flood-affected people in Vaishali district, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered against Yadav, the Independent MP from Purnea, at the Sahdei police station on Thursday night on the basis of a complaint filed by the district administration, they said.
"The case was registered on the basis of CCTV footage and a statement given by an official engaged in poll duty," SP Lalit Mohan Sharma said.
The matter is being investigated, he added.
Polling for the assembly elections in the state will be held on November 6 and 11, while the votes will be counted on November 14.
The model code of conduct comes into effect with the announcement of the poll dates by the Election Commission.


( Source : PTI )
Bihar elections Bihar Assembly Polls 2025 Pappu Yadav 
Rest of India Bihar 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X