Bihar: Nitish Kumar to Begin Poll Campaign from Tomorrow

Patna: As Bihar gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday asserted that the opposition Mahagathbandhan is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement, adding that party supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to begin his poll campaign tomorrow.

The Janata Dal (United) MP informed that the party will release its first list of candidates by the afternoon, with the second list to follow in a couple of days.

Speaking to mediapersons in Patna, Jha said, “The first list of JD(U) will be released by the afternoon today. The election campaign of CM Nitish Kumar will begin from tomorrow. CM Nitish Kumar has taken the decision to release the first list after reviewing the situation properly. Our second list will also be released in a couple of days. The opposition has still not been able to make a decision on the seat sharing. NDA is unified, and the purpose is to form the government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. We are all aware of the recent developments in the court in Delhi. When CM begins his campaign tomorrow, a different environment will be seen.”

Jha reaffirmed that there are “no issues within the party” and that all decisions are made with the consent of Nitish Kumar. “There are no issues within the JD(U). Whatever decision is taken in the JD(U) is only after the consent of Nitish Kumar. He is a democratic person. He is not an autocratic person,” Jha said.

“We are fighting the election on the face of Nitish Kumar. On November 14, Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister of Bihar... 50% women of Bihar are going to vote for Nitish Kumar. The result of the election will be unprecedented,” Jha added.

A day earlier, the JD(U) leader had accused the opposition party of “planting stories and spreading rumours” about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Speaking to ANI, Jha said Bihar Chief Minister and party chief Nitish Kumar was “absolutely happy” and ready for the elections scheduled for November 6 and 11. “The opposition knows that they are losing the election. They are planting stories, spreading rumours about what is going on in the NDA. Nitish Kumar is absolutely happy. He is ready for the elections. He will campaign for the NDA. He is keeping an eye on everything. He is talking to the senior leaders of the NDA. All five parties of the NDA are united, and by this evening, we will also announce the list of candidates and their constituencies. NDA is fighting the elections under the guidance of Nitish Kumar,” he said.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said internal rifts are visible within the NDA, stating that the alliance now stands for “Naiya Doobegi Abki Baar.”

While the National Democratic Alliance has finalised seat distribution among its constituents for the Bihar polls, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to do so. Meetings are being held among Mahagathbandhan partners to reach a mutually acceptable formula for seat distribution.

Polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes on November 14.