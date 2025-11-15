Bihar Assembly Elections: Final Party Position
NDA won 202 seats while Mahagathbandhan could win only 34
Patna: Following is the final party position for the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Friday.
Total seats: 243
Declared seats: 243
BJP - 89
JD(U) - 85
LJP(RV) - 19
HAM(S) - 5
RLM - 4
---------------
NDA - 202
---------------
RJD - 25
Congress - 6
CPI(ML)L - 2
CPI(M) - 1
--------------------------------
Mahagathbandhan - 34
--------------------------------
AIMIM - 5
BSP - 1
IIP - 1
( Source : PTI )
