Bihar Assembly Elections: Final Party Position

Patna: Following is the final party position for the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Total seats: 243 Declared seats: 243

BJP - 89 JD(U) - 85 LJP(RV) - 19 HAM(S) - 5 RLM - 4 --------------- NDA - 202 ---------------

RJD - 25 Congress - 6 CPI(ML)L - 2 CPI(M) - 1 -------------------------------- Mahagathbandhan - 34 --------------------------------

AIMIM - 5 BSP - 1 IIP - 1





