Bharat will Always Maintain Its Freedom of Choice: Jaishankar at UNGA

United Nations: Bharat will always maintain its freedom of choice, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, underlining that three key concepts of 'atmanirbharta', 'atmaraksha' and 'atmavishwas' guide India's approach in the contemporary world."Namaskar from the people of Bharat," Jaishankar said as he began his address to the General Debate at the 80th high-level session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

Addressing world leaders, he said Bharat approaches the contemporary world, guided by three key concepts of 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance), 'atmaraksha' (self-defence) and 'atmavishwas' (self-confidence).

'Atmanirbharta' means developing "our own capabilities, building our own strengths and nurturing our own talent", the minister said.

"We see its results already, be it in manufacturing, in space programmes, in pharma production or in digital applications. Make, innovate and design in India also benefit the world", he said.

On 'atmaraksha', Jaishankar said India remains determined to protect its people and secure their interests, at home and abroad. "That means zero tolerance for terrorism, robust defence of our borders, forging partnerships beyond and assisting our community abroad."

'Atmavishwas' entails that as the most populous nation, as a civilisational state and as a rapidly growing major economy, "we are confident about who we are and what we will be. Bharat will always maintain its freedom of choice. And will always be a voice of the Global South", he said.

Jaishankar said that at a time when two significant conflicts are underway in Ukraine and the Middle East/West Asia, and innumerable other hotspots are not even making the news, the question must be asked whether the UN has lived up to expectations.

"Each one of us has the opportunity of contributing to peace and prosperity. In the case of conflicts, especially Ukraine and Gaza, even those not directly involved have felt its impact.

"Nations who can engage all sides must step up in the search for solutions. India calls for an end to hostilities and will support any initiative that will help restore peace," he said.

He further said that energy and food security have been the first casualties of conflict and disruption, especially since 2022.

"Better-off societies insulated themselves by having the first call. The resource-stressed ones scrambled to survive, only to hear sanctimonious lectures thereafter," he added.

On trade, Jaishankar said non-market practices gamed rules and regimes.

"The resulting concentration exposed the world to leveraging. On top of that, we now see tariff volatility and uncertain market access. As a result, de-risking is a growing compulsion, whether from limited sources of supply or over-dependence on a particular market," he said.

His comments come in the backdrop of the US imposing tariffs on countries around the world. The Trump administration has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India, including 25 per cent for its purchases of Russian oil, with New Delhi facing one of the highest levies imposed by Washington.

Jaishankar said economic concerns have other dimensions as well, such as heightened technology control.

"The grip on supply chains and critical minerals is another. The shaping of connectivity is no less sensitive. Protection of key sea lanes has become a challenge. Restricting the evolution of a global workplace is an issue," he said.

The minister underlined that as members of the UN, the 193 nations meet here as sovereign equals.

"That is not formalism, but a recognition of the inherent diversity of our world. Understandably, we have different history, traditions, heritage and culture. For them to co-exist, for them to enrich each other, it is imperative that we foster understanding and respect."

"This will only happen when we resist political interference and economic pressures, when narratives are free of prejudice, when double standards are abjured and when pluralism is truly appreciated," he said.

Underlining the urgent need for reform, Jaishankar said both permanent and non-permanent membership of the Council must be expanded and the reformed Council must be truly representative.

"India stands ready to assume greater responsibilities," he said, adding that central to the erosion of the UN's credibility has been resistance to reform.

"Most members strongly desire change, but the process is being made an obstacle to the outcome. It is imperative that we see through this cynicism and purposefully address the reform agenda. The historical injustice done to Africa should be redressed."

Jaishankar underscored that India's soldiers ensure peacekeeping, its sailors protect maritime shipping, "our security counters terrorism, our doctors and teachers facilitate human development the world over, our industry produces affordable products, our techies promote digitisation and our training facilities are open to the world. These remain the core of our foreign policy".

Noting the current challenging times for the international community, he said, "Many of our assumptions and expectations no longer hold. In such circumstances, it is imperative to stay strong, to hold firm and to deepen friendships."

"International cooperation must prevail because islands of prosperity cannot flourish in an ocean of turbulence. A world order requires common purpose, as it does empathy for others. That is where we look to the United Nations," Jaishankar said.