Bharat Ratna: BJP Files Police Complaint Against Vundavilli Aruna

Kakinada: BJP leaders lodged a complaint against former Rajamahendravaram MP, Vundavalli Aruna Kumar, with Two Town police here on Sunday, over his "taunting" comments on LK Advani being named for the Bharat Ratna Award.

BJP spokesperson Y Ramkumar, former district party chief Malakondaiah, district functionary Duvvuri Subrahmanyam and senior leader Pydah Bhavan Prasad filed a criminal case against Aruna Kumar.

“Bharata Ratna’’ is a prestigious award, which will be given to prominent personalities. Aruna Kumar posed himself emerged as an intellectual supporting Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on occasions. A criminal case should be filed against him by the state police for his derogatory remarks on Bharat Ratna,” they said.