Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Honoured Through Odissi Dance

Bhubaneswar: The historic Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar came alive on Thursday evening with a grand cultural tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as the two-day Nrutyadham Festival marking his centenary celebrations commenced.

Organised by the ministry of culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the eminent Odissi troupe Nrutyadham, the festival brought together dignitaries, artists, intellectuals, and admirers to honour the beloved statesman and poet.

The inaugural day opened with the captivating exhibition ‘Atalnama,’ curated by Guinness World Record holder Shashanka Sekhar Dash (popularly known as Paperman India), which drew enthusiastic visitors. The evening then unfolded with soulful Odissi vocal and dance presentations by leading institutions such as Nrutyadham, Suravi, Bharati Nrutya Mandir, Saranchana Berhampur, and Mirambika Fine Arts & Music College — each performance reflecting the rich cultural essence that Vajpayee cherished and promoted.

The highlight of the evening was the theatrical production Rashtra Purush Atal, written by Biswanath Pati and directed by Dhira Mallick of Satabdira Kalakar. The play vividly portrayed the life, ideals, and indomitable spirit of the visionary leader who shaped India’s democratic and cultural ethos.

Odisha minister Krushna Chandra Patra graced the occasion as chief guest. A key moment was the presentation of the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji Award to distinguished personalities — former Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan, Odissi exponent Dr Snehaprava Samantaray, and Padma Shri Guru Durga Charan Ranbir — for their outstanding contribution to preserving India’s classical dance heritage.

“The overwhelming response to the Nrutyadham Festival on Atal Ji’s birth centenary has been deeply moving. This is not just a commemoration but a living celebration of his ideals — from democracy and development to poetry and culture,” said Dr Subhashree Pattanaik of Nrutyadham.

The festival, anchored by Rajashree Pattnaik, stood as a poignant reminder of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s enduring vision for a progressive, inclusive, and culturally vibrant India.