Bhadrachalam hogs limelight to celebrate celestial wedding

Khammam/Adilabad: Religious fervour marked the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on the auspicious occasion of Srirama Navami, held at the Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, located in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, accompanied by endowments minister Konda Surekha, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, principal secretary (endowment) Shailaja Ramaiyer, and other officials, attended the celestial wedding.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari offered 'Pattu Vastralu' and 'Thalambralu' for the celestial wedding, which was conducted in the presence of hundreds of devotees who had gathered from all corners of the state. The Bhadradri temple was adorned with festive decorations, adding to the spiritual ambiance of the occasion.

The idols of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were ceremoniously taken from the main temple to the Kalayna mandapam at Mithila stadium in the temple town after the performance of special rituals in the morning.

Bhatti Vikramarka, along with his wife Bhatti Nandini and son Surya Vikramaditya, participated in the celestial wedding, which began at 'Abhijit Lagna' at 12 noon, followed by the Talambralu ritual.

Reflecting on the significance of Sitaramachandra Swamy's celestial wedding, Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised its role in promoting communal harmony and secularism, tracing back to the tradition of rulers sending 'Mutyala Talambralu' for the celestial wedding since the Quli Qutb Shah period.

He expressed the Congress government's commitment to governing the state with increased responsibility and accountability, catering to the needs of the people within the democratic framework. He extended his wishes for the well-being, prosperity, and good health of the people of Telangana, seeking the blessings of Lord Rama and his consort Goddess Sita. Bhatti Vikramarka also participated in the celestial wedding of Lord Seeta Rama in Snanala Laxmipuram in the Wyra Assembly Constituency.

Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar donated 'Pachala Haram' (emerald necklace) to the Sitaramachandra Swamy temple.

In Khammam town, BRS top leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Voddiraju Ravichandra and BRS contesting candidate Nama Nageshwar Rao, attended the celestial wedding of Lord Rama Seeta held in the 42nd division.

While Congress and BRS leaders actively participated in the celestial wedding at various locations and villages, the BJP and its affiliated organisations organised massive Shobha Yatras in Bhainsa, Nirmal and Adilabad, where local MLAs Aleti Maheshwar Reddy and Payal Shankar, along with the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate Godam Nagesh participated.