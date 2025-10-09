Bengaluru-Guwahati Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Bhubaneswar After Passenger Falls Ill

Bhubaneswar: An Air India Express flight en route from Bengaluru to Guwahati made an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday after a passenger suffered a medical emergency mid-flight.

Airport authorities reported that the flight, carrying 174 passengers, was diverted after a male passenger experienced severe chest pain while in the air. The pilot immediately contacted BPIA’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) and requested clearance for an emergency landing.

The aircraft landed safely at 4.53 PM. Medical personnel stationed at the airport swiftly boarded the plane and provided immediate assistance to the ailing passenger. He was stabilised on-site before being transferred to Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar, for further treatment.

Following the medical evacuation, the aircraft underwent a quick technical inspection and was cleared for departure. The flight resumed its journey to Guwahati at 5.15 PM, according to an airport spokesperson.

The timely action taken by the flight crew and airport staff ensured the safety and well-being of all passengers. Several travellers later praised the airline for its professionalism and the efficient handling of the situation.