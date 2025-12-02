Bengal Govt to Give Rs 2 Lakh Aid to Families of 39 Who Died Due to SIR Panic: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced financial assistance for the families of 39 people who, she claimed, have died in the state due to "SIR-induced panic", including cases of suicide.

Banerjee said each of these 39 bereaved families, including four booth-level officers, would receive Rs 2 lakh. Thirteen others who fell ill during the SIR exercise, including three BLOs allegedly burdened by "excessive workload", would also be given Rs 1 lakh each, she said.

The chief minister, citing government assessments, said the rollout of SIR on November 4 has triggered widespread fear and distress among sections of the public.

"Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs, have died due to the SIR panic, including suicides. Their families will be provided financial assistance," Banerjee said after a review of the state's 14-year development record at the state secretariat Nabanna.

She added that 13 others were currently under treatment after collapsing or falling critically ill during enumeration-related duties.

The state has also recorded allegations of deaths among BLOs owing to "work pressure". Banerjee said four such fatalities had been reported, and the government had already provided Rs 2 lakh each to the families of two officials.