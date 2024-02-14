Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Hurt in Fight With Cops, Hospitalized

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was injured during a fight with the police at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas while leading an agitation on Wednesday. He immediately fell unconscious.

The Balurghat MP was rushed to Basirhat Hospital from where he was shifted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital off the EM Bypass in the city later. He has been admitted to the ICU(neurology). His condition is stable.

Mr Majumdar was in Basirhat since Tuesday to visit Sandeshkhali over the allegations of violence against women by Trinamul Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides and public unrest there.

On Wednesday morning, he planned to visit the troubled zone after performing Saraswati Puja at Taki. The police however denied permission. A fight soon unfolded between the BJP workers and the cops.

Mr Majumdar rode on the bonnet of a car and stood on it. The cops asked him to get down. The state BJP chief tried to give a speech. He however lost balance amid the chaos, fell down and was hurt.

State BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay alleged, “The police hatched a conspiracy to kill Mr Majumdar when he wanted to make an address while standing on the bonnet of the car. The police started driving the car.”

He claimed, “We suddenly saw many youths in slippers around us. We do not know who they were, civic volunteers or TMC goons. They blocked the car's way for half-an-hour to delay Mr Majumdar's movement to hospital.”