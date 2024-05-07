Bear Sighted at Srisaila Sikharam Temple

Kurnool: Devotees crossing the road near Srisaila Sikharam Temple in Nandyal district on Sunday around 11 p.m. spotted a large wild bear, triggering fears.

On receiving information, officials of the Srisailam Forest section in Nallamala responded quickly. They tracked the bear's movements till they safely guided it back into the forest.

Sikharam Temple is situated around eight km from the Srisailam main temple. It holds the distinction of being the highest point of the Srisailam Hills, 2,830 feet above the sea level.

It is an essential stop for devotees before they reach the Srisailam temple town.

Srisailam Forest Range Officer V. Narasimhulu emphasised that no devotees or locals are allowed in the Sikharam area during the night. Only forest and security personnel remain stationed there.

On Sunday night, total 10 forest and security staff spotted the bear. They monitored it till it went back into the forest.

Narasimhulu said plans are underway to install fencing around the Sikharam spot to prevent such incidents in the future.

He cautioned devotees and locals against roaming in the forested areas, particularly in the Tiger Reserve zone. Sikharam is known for frequent bear sightings. In fact, at least five bears have been venturing near the hill spot regularly. A small bear had been spotted in the same area last month.