BCs Must Participate in AP Caste Census: Commission Member

Vijayawada: AP State BC Commission member Dr. N. Maresh on Sunday appealed to all the 139 BC castes in Andhra Pradesh to fully participate in the caste census.

“Take it as a penance and an opportunity to register your caste details,” he stated.

Dr. Maresh said after 92 years, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has started the census process, making the occasion historic.

“All the previous governments had been afraid of taking the census of BCs. But CM Jagan has dared to conduct the caste enumeration process with the intention of giving BCs a share in the state's wealth.

The BC commission member said the caste enumeration is going on with total transparency using staff of the village and ward secretariats.

He went on to underlined that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India, which has provided many welfare schemes for BCs.