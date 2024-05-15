Bapatla District Sees 85.15 per Cent Voter Turnout

Vijayawada: The polling percentage in Bapatla district stood at 85.15 per cent in the present elections. All the six assembly constituencies --Vemuru, Repalle, Bapatla, Parchur, Chirala and Addanki -- clocked over 80 per cent voter turnout.

The Addanki assembly constituency that recorded a 90.36 per cent voter turnout in the last elections registered a voter turnout of 88.25 per cent this time, the highest among all the constituencies in the district.

Closely following Addanki is Parchur that recorded 87.32 per cent turnout, Vemuru 86.43, Bapatla 83.02, Repalle and Chirala 82.59 and 82.61 per cent polling.

According to EC data, a total of 10.99 lakh votes have been polled across the six assembly constituencies in the 2024 in Bapatla district.

The poll percentage increased in the present elections in the district, district collector Ranjith Basha said.

Meanwhile, the poll officials shifted the EVMs and VVPAT machines to the strong rooms and sealed them in the presence of the candidates.

Stating that the polling in the district ended on a peaceful note, SP Vakul Jindal said other than sporadic clashes outside some polling stations, the polling ended peacefully. The clashes at some polling stations were stopped immediately with the deployment of additional police forces.

The SP said the police registered 30 cases against 241 persons for disturbing the law and order on the polling day.