Bandi Urges TS To Pay Rythu Bharosa, Paddy Bonus

Hyderabad: Karimnagar BJP MP and party national general secretary Bandi Sanjay asked the government when it plans to pay Rythu Bharosa, bonus for paddy, and implement the two lakh loan waiver for farmers. He was concerned about the delay in disbursing input subsidy.

The remarks followed his visit to villages in the Rajanna Sircilla district that was adversely affected by heavy rainfall. Speaking to the media along with the party's official spokesperson Rani Rudrama Devi, Bandi highlighted the extensive crop damage across many acres and villages due to adverse weather and the failure to release water for crops.

Bandi slammed the previous BRS regime for neglecting farmers' compensation over the past decade and accused the current government of stalling essential agricultural initiatives. He specifically mentioned the delay in implementing the two lakh loan waiver and providing the Rs 15,000 rythu bharosa to tenant farmers.

Further, he called for a compensation of Rs 20,000 to be paid to affected farmers. He lamented the lack of progress in government's first 100 days, comparing the current administration to the BRS government, suggesting little difference between the two in addressing agricultural concerns.