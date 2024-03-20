Bandi Sanjay Appeals Revanth Reddy To Exempt the Entertainment Tax to Razakar Movie

Hyderabad: BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay appealed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to exempt the film `Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad’ from entertainment tax, stating that it depicted the atrocities of the Razakars, the hardships faced by the people during Nizam rule and how they led an armed struggle to liberate themselves and integrate the state with the Indian Union.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Sanjay said the current generation must learn of how the private army of the Nizam had committed atrocities, looted the people and committed atrocities against the women. Women playing Bathukamma were attacked by Razakars and disrobed in front of men, he said.

The movie also portrayed the role played by the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to liberate Telangana state from the clutches of Razakars and Nizam rule. The government must encourage the film crew including the director and producer and exempt the entertainment tax, he said.

Sanjay urged Revanth Reddy to ensure that special shows are conducted for school and college students.