Bandi Kick Starts Praja Hitha Yatra From Kondagattu

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched the Praja Hitha Yatra from Medipally of Jagtial district on Saturday to know about public issues and explain to the people the various developmental activities taken up in the past five years as Karimnagar MP.

Before launching the yatra, Bandi took blessings from his mother at his residence and then offered prayers at Sri Maha Lakshmi temple in Karimnagar. Later, he reached Kondagattu temple where he offered prayers.

Speaking to the media, Bandi alleged that the Congress and BRS never bothered about public issues, unlike the BJP which conducted the Praja Sangram Yatra to give confidence to them in resolving their issues.

Bandi claimed that he brought `590 crores of Central funds for the development of the Vemulawada constituency during his tenure and questioned the former MPs of BRS and the Congress about their contribution to the development of Karimnagar

Bandi alleged that former MP B. Vinod Kumar of BRS threatened to force the contract company of the KLIS project to give sub-contracts to his relatives, because of whom, the Medigadda barrage subsided.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the dream of Hindus by constructing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, which was blindly criticised by the Congress and BRS. While Modi is striving hard for the establishment of Rama Rajyam, Congress and BRS are working for Rakshasa Rajyam. The Congress will construct Babri Masjid again in place of Sri Rama Mandir, if it comes to power at Centre,” he remarked.

Bandi said that former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s political career was at crossroads and his strategies would not work in the coming days no matter how many ‘black magic’ prayers he may perform at his farmhouse.

He alleged that the state Budget presented by the Congress government had proved its betrayal of the people of Telangana in terms of implementation of its guarantees for which it allocated a mere `53 crores instead of `the 5 lakh crore required.

On Bharat Ratna awards, Bandi said it was the Congress that insulted the former Prime minister late P.V. Narasimha Rao in conducting his funerals and faulted it for being silent over AIMIM's comments of demolishing the P.V. Ghat.