Bandi Expresses Ire Over Delay in Road Works

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed ire over the officials concerned and contractors for delaying the road-laying works from Shanigaram to Koheda after inspecting the construction works in Husnabad constituency of Karimnagar district on Sunday.

He questioned the officials' inaction over the poor road quality by the contractors. He said that he took the initiative for the sanction of Central Road Infrastructure Funds (CRIF) for the road. But, the officials and contractors joining hands with local BRS leaders were delaying the works intentionally. He told them to complete the work as early as possible or face action.

Later, he inspected the new panchayat office building at Thangallapalli in Koheda mandal and alleged that the Congress government like the BRS government was harassing sarpanches by not allowing them to launch new panchayat offices built with Central funds and clearing pending bills, driving them deep into problems.

He demanded the government release funds for pending bills for sarpanchs before their tenure ends this week.