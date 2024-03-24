Karimnagar: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday asked the government to help autorickshaw drivers, who are affected by the introduction of free bus services to women.

Interacting with drivers as part of his election campaign here on Sunday, the BJP MP observed that while the government’s decision to provide free bus travel for women was a good move it was also its responsibility to help the drivers, who were not earning enough due to lack of customers.

The drivers told Sanjay that their life would become miserable in the next two months in view of summer vacation for children. After listening to their complaints, Sanjay assured them that he would take their problems to the notice of the state government.

The members of the Public & Private Road Transport Workers Union, meanwhile, demanded the state government sanction a monthly pension of Rs 4,500 for drivers along the lines of toddy, handloom, and bidi workers. They also demanded a ban on the Rapido Bike service.

The union leaders said the government has deprived them of their livelihood by introducing a free bus service scheme for women in the state and that they were also badly affected by the Rapido Bike app.

“As many as 20 autorickshaw drivers in the state have ended their lives by suicide as they were unable to support their family members due to loss in businesses,” they said.