Balkampet Yellamma temple gets Centre help

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually dedicated 52 tourism projects in different states, coming up at a cost of Rs 1,400 crore, and also laid the foundation stone for augmentation of pilgrim facilities at the 15th century Balkampet Yellamma temple in Hyderabad under the National Mission on pilgrimage rejuvenation and spiritual heritage augmentation drive (PRASHAD) scheme.

Giving details about the initiatives, Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy said in a statement that Rs 4.4 crore has been earmarked for a new building at the temple. It will have an Annadana facility, cafeteria, bio-toilets, ticketing counter, ATM and lift facilities and two-wheeler parking area in the stilt floor.

Apart from seating and waiting areas, solar paneling, rainwater harvesting, storm water drain, drinking water supply, signage boards and CCTV surveillance will all be provided in the temple premises.

The Prime Minister also dedicated several works, coming up at a cost Rs 39 crore, at Jogulamba temple in Alampur in Mahboobnagar district. It is a famed Shaktipeeth and attracts thousands of devotees every day. Modi also announced an allocation of Rs 57 crore to take up sound and light show, ropeway, construction of new road and parking facilities at Bhuvanagiri fort. Rs 38 crore is earmarked for Anantha Padmanabha Swamy temple in Anan-thagiri hills towards trekking, cycling and CCTV facilities.

The tourism and culture ministry is spending Rs 800 crore in Telangana with the intention of enhancing the overall experience for pilgrims, Reddy said. He pointed out that the Centre has spent Rs 41 crore on Sri Ramachandra temple in Bhadrachalam and Rs 62 crore for Ramappa temple in Warangal in the major projects category under PRASHAD scheme.