Bairagiguda Residents Don’t Get Water but Bills Delivered Promptly

Hyderabad: The BRS government had provided consumer account number (CAN) to dozens of people living in Bairagiguda near Narsingi and its vicinity who do not have a water connection, and began issuing them bill for water that was never supplied to them.

These water bills that were merely on paper were added to the number of connections given under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) phase II drinking water project.

The BRS government had claimed that many houses located outside GHMC and within ORR limits were provided drinking water connections.

Set to reel under scorching summer, locals from these areas with CAN are hoping that the state government will supply drinking water to their colonies, at least now.

“It is ironic that though there was no drinking water supply, many families paid water bills for months together in the vain hope that they would start getting that facility. I request the authorities to ensure supply of drinking water as the pressure from the borewell has been decreasing drastically since last month,” said Sridhar Reddy from BMR Vishnupuri colony in Bairagiguda.

Another resident from Shiva Sai colony spoke about the issue in 2BHK houses.

“Our domestic help is unable to shift to her 2bhk house despite having the allotment letter. Even after paying water bills, many of us are yet to get water supply,” she said.

She further said that when CAN and water bills were generated ahead of the Assembly polls, she, like many others, assumed that potable drinking water would be supplied within days.