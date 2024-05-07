Badvel Police Book Case Against Sharmila Over Viveka Case

Anantapur: Badvel police have registered a case against APCC president and Kadapa Lok Sabha Congress candidate Y.S. Sharmila for violating the court orders against commenting on former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case during the elections campaign, as the matter is sub-judice.

The case has been booked against Sharmila based on her comments during her campaign on May 2. Nodal officer and municipal commissioner of Badvel in Kadapa district had filed the complaint against the APCC president.

Kadapa Sessions Court had issued orders asking contestants or campaigners not to speak anything about the Vivekananda Reddy murder case as the court is hearing the matter. YSRC leaders had moved the sessions court in this regard a few days ago.

The court directed APCC chief Sharmila, TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu, BJP state unit president D. Purandeswari, Pulivendula TD candidate B. Tech Ravi and several others not to talk about the case during their campaign as the court is hearing the case.

However, as per reports in media, political leaders are continuing to mention the case as well as the names of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kadapa YSRC candidate Y.S. Avinash Reddy and several YSRC leaders in the case.

Badvel nodal officer has so far lodged a complaint against Sharmila over her violation of court orders. Police registered case under IPC Section 188 against her. TD chief Chandrababu Naidu has continued to blame Jagan Mohan Reddy and Avinash Reddy during his public meetings and road shows. On Tuesday, Sharmila, continued her attack, blaming a Rs 40 crore deal for the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. She says Avinash Reddy is silent about the case, when all evidence has been wiped out after the murder.