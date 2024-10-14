Baba Siddique buried with state honours

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was laid to rest on Sunday night with the state honours in the presence of a large number of people and political leaders across the spectrum amid tight security.Mumbai Police accorded a guard of honour to the Nationalist Congress Party leader amid rain at Bada Kabrastan in the Marine Lines area.Siddique's funeral procession started from his Bandra residence, Maqba Heights, after Namaaz-e-Janaza was offered. His mortal remains draped in the Tricolour were taken in an ambulance to the final destination via the sea link, a distance of 17 km.Senior police officers, politicians cutting across the party lines, and common people bid adieu to the 66-year-old former MLA.Siddique, a prominent Muslim leader from Mumbai known for his close links with several Bollywood stars, was shot dead on Saturday night prima facie by three persons.Crime Branch has so far arrested two alleged shooters, originally from UP and Haryana, and a "co-conspirator" from Pune, believed to be involved in the murder plot, and formed multiple teams to unravel the conspiracy.