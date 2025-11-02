Baba Ramdev Slams Trump’s Tariff Terrorism

New Delhi: Yoga Guru and Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Baba Ramdev on Sunday slammed former US President Donald Trump for his economic policy of imposing tariffs on various countries.

Ramdev described tariffs as a form of “terrorism” against nations and compared the ongoing economic confrontations to a potential World War III situation.

“Tariff is terrorism, it is very deadly. After World War II, if World War III happens, it will be this economic war. In this, at least the poor and developing countries should be taken care of. The people in power have been so samrajyawadi (imperialist) and vistarwadi (expansionist); they have been so vain — it is not good,” Ramdev told ANI in an exclusive interview.

When asked whether Swadeshi (Indian-made products) could be the answer to such an economic war, Ramdev said the philosophy of buying homegrown goods was rooted in the idea of uplifting everyone together, in contrast to the “expansionist” and “imperialist” tendencies of the US.

The Yoga Guru further criticised the concentration of power in the hands of a few global players, claiming that such a system would foster inequality, injustice, and exploitation while hindering prosperity.

“Everyone should stay within their limits and further the tradition of uplifting everyone together. If a handful of people control the world’s power, wealth, prosperity, and strength, then inequality, injustice, exploitation, conflict, and bloodshed will spread throughout the world,” he said.

Ramdev co-founded Patanjali Ayurved and Patanjali Yogpeeth with Balakrishna in 2006. While Patanjali Ayurved manufactures ayurvedic medicines, cosmetics, and food products, Patanjali Yogpeeth focuses on the research and development of Yoga and Ayurveda. Both divisions operate in the US, where the Ayurved branch exports products and the Yogpeeth division functions as a registered charity. Patanjali also runs a wellness centre in the US.

Citing the philosophy of Swadeshi, Ramdev said several great leaders, including Maharishi Dayanand and Swami Vivekananda, had long advocated for self-reliance and the upliftment of all.

“Swadeshi is the philosophy of self-reliance, self-sufficiency, and the upliftment of the last person. From Maharishi Dayanand to Swami Vivekanand, so many great people have been proponents of it. They all said that everyone should be uplifted. Be devoted, and along with you, uplift the people around you and your environment. That is the root of Swadeshi,” Ramdev said.

The US has imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, supplemented by an additional 25 per cent duty due to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil. India and the US are currently in the final stages of discussions over a trade deal, with Washington stating that India has agreed to scale down its Russian oil purchases.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly reaffirmed India’s sovereign right to decide its energy strategy.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said earlier, “India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective. Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.”