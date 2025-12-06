Ayodhya Mosque Project May Begin April 2026

Lucknow: Thirty-three years after the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was razed by a mob on this day in 1992, paving the way for the grand Ram temple at the site, the tentative timeline for the new mosque project rollout at Dhannipur, a village some 25 km from the holy city, could be around April 2026, head of the trust tasked with the project said.

If all fits in place, and subject to the Ayodhya Development Authority's approval of the revised layout plan of the mosque that the trust hopes to submit by December end, a tentative timeline of the mosque project rollout could be around April 2026, Zufar Faruqi, chairman of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), told PTI.

However, despite the claims and counterclaims surrounding the much-awaited project, uncertainties still shroud the original mosque plan, more than five years after the Ayodhya district administration, acting on Supreme Court orders, formally allocated five acres of land for it.

Faruqi said the first mosque layout plan was rejected by the ADA, but even before that, the IICF had decided to drop it following objections from the community over its modern design and opted for a more conservative, traditional one, which is nearly ready.

The ADA's approval is the key first step towards the start of the much-delayed mosque construction, but the IICF is facing other issues, including the lack of enough land at and around the Dhannipur site.

Faruqi said that while they wish to use the allotted land, if acquiring additional land becomes difficult, the project may be carried out in phases at different locations. This is the first official indication that parts of the mosque complex could be built away from the Dhannipur site, which was handed over by the state government in August 2020.

After a prolonged legal battle, the Supreme Court on November 9, 2019, allotted the disputed 2.77 acres of land to a trust for the construction of a Ram temple and five acres of land at a prominent site in Ayodhya for the mosque.

Faruqi said that while five acres were allotted, technicalities reduce the effective area to around four acres, increasing the possibility of a multi-location project.

He rejected claims that the Dhannipur site being far from the main Ayodhya city could have prompted a location change, questioning the basis of such objections.

Criticism over the design forced a layout change, and delays in securing key clearances have further pushed the mosque project timeline, even as the Ram temple construction is complete.

Faruqi admitted that the trust needs significant funds. The mosque, along with the ablution area and associated structures, is estimated to cost around Rs 65 crore, while the trust currently has just over Rs 3 crore.

The project can begin with Rs 10-15 crore, he said, stressing the importance of securing FCRA clearance to enable overseas donations. The IICF is hoping for approval by year-end or early next year.

He acknowledged that major domestic donors have not shown enthusiasm, and door-to-door fundraising is difficult. Therefore, the trust hopes to focus on big overseas donors once FCRA clearance is obtained.

The mosque issue has also drawn political attention recently, with varying statements from leaders including Humayun Kabir and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.