Ayodhya cloaked in multilayered security cover

New Delhi: Ayodhya turned into a fortress on Monday for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, with 14,000 security personnel, over 10,000 CCTV cameras, snipers, army helicopters, and AI-powered drones ensuring the safety of the event.





Movable barriers, equipped with barbed wires, were strategically placed at crossroads, while security personnel maintained vigilance from watchtowers with night vision devices. The streets of Ayodhya remained largely deserted, and shops closed in the first half as people tuned in to watch the programme on television and mobile phones.



Security measures included thorough checks of vehicles at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, and residents and devotees were directed not to obstruct the streets. Media personnel had their passes scrutinised before entering the media centre. Barricades were erected on a significant stretch of Dharam Path, where devotees and the public were directed to move only on the left portion of the road.

A robust security apparatus, consisting of 10,000 CCTV cameras and AI-powered drones, monitored the movement of people. Plainclothes police personnel were deployed at the consecration venue. Additionally, a specialised cyber team, comprising experts from various agencies, was deployed to prevent cyber attacks in the holy city.

From Dharam Path and Ram Path to the bylanes of the Hanumangarhi area and Asharfi Bhavan road, police personnel patrolled the streets. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad had been conducting patrols in Ayodhya since Saturday.





Drones equipped with artificial intelligence and anti-mine capabilities were deployed for aerial surveillance and ground inspections, ensuring a comprehensive security blanket. The anti-mine drones, operating at a height of one metre above the ground, utilised advanced technology for detecting underground explosives.

Movable barriers with barbed wires were prominently placed at key intersections, aiding traffic regulation, especially during VVIP movements. The Uttar Pradesh Police implemented extensive security arrangements, covering the entire red zone, yellow zone, and Ayodhya district.





Speaking on the security measures, DG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar emphasised the heightened security along the Saryu river, supported by NDRF and SDRF teams. Coordination with other agencies, checks at international and inter-state borders, and the use of drones for crowd control and diversion were integral components of the security plan.

