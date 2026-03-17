Avoid Panic Booking: IndianOil Appeals to Consumers

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) on Tuesday assured that LPG supply across the country remains secure and uninterrupted, even as some households are booking refills earlier than usual.

In a post on X, the company said advance or panic bookings are temporarily increasing demand and affecting delivery timelines.

“Your LPG supply remains secure and uninterrupted. IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country. We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines,” the company said.

The company emphasised that households should book LPG refills only when necessary to ensure timely distribution.

“A small step can make a big difference: Please book your LPG refill only when required and avoid panic bookings. Our teams and distributors remain committed to ensuring cylinders reach homes across India,” the oil marketing company added.

Concerns over LPG and crude oil supply have emerged amid global energy disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the government is making efforts to ensure that global energy supply constraints do not affect the common man.

The minister said there is no critical issue with LPG supply.

“We are also finding alternative means. Why is the opposition not thinking about enthusing whichever party has the upper hand in such states? They should talk to the contingent who is looking after the food care of the people. They can propose alternative methods. We are trying to overcome the criticality in the situation due to the West Asian issue. You know how the Hormuz is favouring us. Let us wait to see fruitful results,” Gopi told reporters.

The government has said that LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, and domestic LPG production has increased by 36 per cent.

Officials also said online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84 per cent to around 90 per cent.

They added that state governments are undertaking enforcement measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing.