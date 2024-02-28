Avnish Kumar Elected Chairman of RAI’s Telangana-Hyderabad Chapter

Hyderabad: Avnish Kumar, managing director of Neeru’s Ensembles Private Limited, was elected chairman of the Telangana-Hyderabad Chapter of the Retailers Association of India (RAI). P. Jayakumar, CEO of Apollo Pharmacy, was elected co-chairman at the elections that were conducted during a recent meeting. Avnish Kumar said, "RAI is the only and most respected retail industry body in the country. With this new role offered to me, I shall support guide, mentor, promote and grow fellow retailers of the state of Telangana with frequent forums and policy address to the government and respective bodies." The appointments brought together prominent figures from the retail industry to lead and guide the Telangana-Hyderabad chapter, a statement said. “Their appointment signifies a collaborative effort to drive growth and innovation within the retail landscape in Hyderabad. With their guidance, the chapter aims to address key challenges, explore emerging trends, and foster collaboration among retailers in the region,” RAI said in a release.