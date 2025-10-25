Avinash Pande to Steer Bihar Congress Campaign

New Delhi: Sensing unrest within the Bihar Congress over the role of AICC in-charge Krishna Allavaru, the party has appointed veteran general secretary Avinash Pande to coordinate and oversee the poll process in the state. Pande will act as a liaison between the Congress and its alliance partners, and also address the grievances of state leaders who have expressed dissatisfaction with ticket distribution.

The Congress leadership aims to contain discontent among cadres with polling just ten days away, as several party members have protested against Allavaru’s handling of organisational affairs.

“I will be on a Bihar tour, taking charge of organisational coordination and strategy for the upcoming elections. This is not just an election but a decisive moment that will shape Bihar’s future,” Pande wrote on X. He added that the NDA government had driven Bihar into unemployment, migration, and underdevelopment, and that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, Congress aims to re-emerge as the centre of public aspirations. His mission, he said, is to strengthen the organisation, motivate workers, and ensure Congress’s success in Bihar.

Pande expressed confidence that the collective efforts of party workers and public support would bring political change to the state.

Just two days earlier, Krishna Allavaru was removed as the AICC in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress. In a Facebook post, Aakash Kumar Singh, son of Congress MP and former Bihar PCC chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, wrote, “Good to see Krishna Allavaru removed as in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress. This corrupt man makes money out of Congress programmes and surveys.”