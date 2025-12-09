Aviation Minister to Address Lok Sabha as IndiGo Crisis Deepens

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu will address the Lok Sabha at 12 pm today on the ongoing IndiGo crisis, a day after he spoke on the same issue in the Rajya Sabha. The discussion comes amid continued delays and cancellations across IndiGo's network, leaving passengers stranded at airports nationwide.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Union Civil Aviation Minister stated that the issues faced by passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS). He emphasised that "there will be no compromise on safety."

Naidu explained that stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) exist to protect passengers affected by delays and cancellations. “Airline operators have to follow these requirements. An inquiry has been made regarding the software issue. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country,” he said.

The minister reiterated that the problems at IndiGo stemmed from crew rostering and internal operational planning, which the airline is responsible for managing daily. He added that thorough consultations had been held concerning Flight Time Limitations (FTTL) guidelines and stressed that safety would not be compromised.

Naidu underlined that the government is taking the situation seriously and warned, “If there is non-adherence by any operator, we will take very strict action.” He also highlighted the government’s broader intent to encourage more players in the aviation sector.

Responding to Member of Rajya Sabha M Thambi Durai, who cited long hours stranded and exorbitant fares, Naidu expressed regret for the inconvenience. He noted that over five lakh PNR cancellations had been recorded, and Rs 569 crore had been provided to affected passengers. He added that the government has capped fares, created four pricing slabs, and taken strict action against non-compliance.

Meanwhile, IndiGo announced a significant operational rebound on Monday, confirming it will operate more than 1,800 flights across its network, marking a major turnaround after days of disruption. In a press release, the airline stated that it has restored connectivity to all stations in its network and significantly reduced cancellations through tighter planning and operational optimisation.