Aviation facility, gift to TS by Centre: Kishan

Hyderabad, Adilabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (Caro) was a gift to Telangana state by the Narendra Modi government. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the project at the Begumpet airport on March 5, during his visit to the state.

The Caro will have research and development facilities for air navigation, air traffic management communications, simulators, network emulators, visualisation and analysis labs, surveillance and simulation labs.



Kishan Reddy in a release said Caro had the potential to emerge as a flagship organisation. “The technology, standards and new ideas that will evolve from Caro will benefit the Indian civil aviation sector. The organisation will leverage the boundless skills, talent and passion of the Telangana youth and give India’s civil aviation industry global recognition,” Kishan Reddy said in a press release.



Modi is scheduled t inaugurate another 800 MW power plant at Ramagundam and dedicate it to the nation on March 4. He had earlier inaugurated an 800 MW power plant last October. The biggest floating solar power plant in the country with a capacity of 100 MW was set up by the NTPC in Ramagundam.



Meanwhile, it was stated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy could travel to Adilabad to receive Prime Minister Modi and participate in the official programme of laying the foundation stone for development works and dedicating the NPTC’s new plant to the nation.



Adilabad BJP legislator Payal Shankar told Deccan Chronicle that Revanth Reddy had held a meeting with officials regarding the Adilabad programme and had expressed to participate in the official event.



Police and officials were preparing five helipads, three for Prime Minister Modi, one for TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and one for Revanth Reddy.



Shankar said that during his meeting with Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, he had requested the Chief Minister to give the no-objection certificate to the proposed greenfield airport at Adilabad as the Centre was ready to provide approval for the project. He also said that he also requested Revanth Reddy to take over the closed Adilabad unit of the Cement Corporation of India.

