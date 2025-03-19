Aurangzeb Not Relevant in Today’s Context: RSS

New Delhi: The RSS on Wednesday condemned the recent violence in Nagpur that broke out over demands for removal of 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district by the right-wing organisations. A top functionary of the RSS said that the Mughal emperor is no longer relevant in today’s context and also asserted that any form of violence is detrimental to the society’s well-being.

“Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society and I think police have taken cognizance of it and so they will get into the details,” replied RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar to a question.

The RSS leader was briefing the media in Bengaluru regarding the three-day long Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting of the Sangh from March 21. To another question that whether Aurangzeb is relevant in the present context and that his tomb should be removed, the RSS leader said “No, it’s not relevant.”

Briefing about the ABPS, Ambekar said the highest decision making body of the RSS will also pass resolutions on Bangladesh and the RSS centenary celebrations. Representatives from 32 organisations affiliated with the RSS will also participate. BJP national president J.P. Nadda and general secretary B.L. Santhosh will also attend the meet that will see detailed synopsis of works done by the RSS and its future roadmap.

“This is the centenary year of the RSS. It was started in Nagpur in 1925 and it has now spread across the country. The expansion of the RSS Shakha and its goals will be discussed in these three days. The RSS has decided to celebrate the Centenary year from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026. A resolution will be passed on the centenary year celebrations, which will be made public,” said Ambekar.