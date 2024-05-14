Attacks in Tadipatri Continue After Election Day Violence

Anantapur: Tadipatri town remained tense on Tuesday after YSRC and TD groups pelted stones and attempted attacks on houses of leaders belonging to their rival party on Tuesday.

Police opened tear gas after an ASP and a circle inspector suffered injuries when stones hit them.

Tension in Tadipatri town started on Monday after TD and YSRC groups hurled stones at each other in Om Santhi Nagar Colony. Security forces intervened to disperse the groups in which a BSF jawan got injured and two cars suffered damage.

A similar situation repeated on Tuesday when YSRC men reportedly attacked the residence of TD leader Muni in Sunkulamma Colony of Tadipatri town.

In retaliation, TD leader and Tadipatri municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy, along with his aides, tried to protest at YSRC candidate K. Pedda Reddy residence. This led to followers of both leaders pelting stones at each other.

This led to TD cadres attacking J.C. Prabhakar Reddy’s residence.

Police forces led by ASP Ramakrishna and circle inspector Murali Krishna rushed to the spot and dispersed the mobs using teargas shells and laticharge. Both the ASP and CI suffered injuries.

District superintendent of police said additional forces have been posted in Tadipatri to maintain law and order.

Similarly, tension prevailed in Jammalamadugu area after police put BJP candidate Adinarayana Reddy and TD MP candidate Bhupesh Reddy under house arrest when they tried to reach Muddanur.