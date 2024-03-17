Attack on Students Offering Prayers Shameful: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday condemned the attack on international students from Africa, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan in Gujarat University. “It is a shame when your devotion and religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practise their religion,” he said.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “What a shame. When your devotion & religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practise their religion. When you become inexplicably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation? This is the home state of @AmitShah & @narendramodi, will they intervene to send a strong message? I am not holding my breath. @DrSJaishankar domestic anti-Muslim hatred is destroying India’s goodwill” (sic).

He was responding to a Tweet by noted fact-checker and co-founder of Alt News website Mohammed Zubair on how stones were thrown at international students hailing from Muslim countries at the varsity. A series of tweets by Zubair had videos of stones being thrown and vehicles destroyed while the students offered Ramzan Taraweeh at a place inside the hostel A-Block allotted to them by the hostel administration. A few students are injured and currently admitted in SVP hospital. The mob chanted religious slogans while pelting stones at the students inside the hostel.

Later in the day, the AIMIM MP along with MLA Nampally Mohammed Majid Hussain attended the funeral prayers of Mohammed Asfan at Jama Masjid, Bazarghat and consoled his family members. Asfaan was killed during Russia’s war with Ukraine.