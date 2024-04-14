Attack on CM: YSRC Lodges Complaints with EC and Police

Vijayawada: The police registered a case in relation to the attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC MLA and Vijayawada Central assembly candidate Vellamapalli Srinivas.

The YSRC lodged a complaint with the EC on Sunday against TD chief Chandrababu Naidu and JS chief Pawan Kalyan, saying they provoked the masses against the chief minister through their speeches. The YSRC said this was an “assassination attempt.”

A delegation comprising YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, MLA Malladi Vishnu, and other party leaders met CEC Mukesh Kumar Meena and lodged the complaint.

The YSRC alleged a conspiracy behind the attack on the CM and urged the EC to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Addressing the media later, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed concern over the incident. "We have filed a complaint with EC regarding the attack on CM Jagan," Sajjala stated.

"The incident has been condemned by leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Modi and chief ministers of various states," he added.

He said, "Chandrababu Naidu's statements are inciting unrest. Such provocative comments should not be made in politics. We have requested the EC to take necessary actions to control this situation."

Ramakrishna Reddy said, “It is clear that the attack was planned. The object used in the attack hit CM Jagan's eye at high speed and also hit his party colleague Vellampalli. He too would have lost his eye."

Earlier, the AS Nagar police station of Vijayawada Police Commissionerate registered a case of ‘attempt to murder’ against unknown persons in this connection under IPC Section 307. According to the FIR, the attack took place near Vivekananda School around 8.30 pm Saturday.

Srinivas Rao said, “When lakhs of people were gathering in support of Jagan Reddy, some miscreants saw an opportunity and deliberately attacked him. The power supply was cut off at that time. They seized the opportunity to carry out the attack.”

He alleged that TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu was unable to tolerate the overwhelming support for Jagan Mohan Reddy, and this was why he and his associates resorted to such cheap tricks.

"Despite the overwhelming support for CM Jagan in both the east and central constituencies of Vijayawada, alliances have been formed against him. There have been malicious attempts by the three-party alliance along with the Congress and the Communist Party. Ten surveys have been conducted, all of which clearly indicated that the YSRC will sweep the 2024 polls,” Srinivas added.