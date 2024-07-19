New Delhi: Amid concern over delays in the delivery of Tejas MK1A multirole combat aircraft, Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal A.P. Singh said on Friday that atmanirbharata cannot be at the cost of nation's defence.

“Atmanirbharta is what we are riding on. Majority of contracts are with Indian partners, Indian industry... But, this atmanirbharta cannot be at the cost of nation's defence. Nation's defence comes first and foremost,” he said.

Speaking at a seminar, he said, "The rate at which we are getting our equipment at the moment is too low."

"Industry has to build the capability and capacity both, so that when we look at our adversaries, the rate at which they are

growing, the rate at which they are imbibing these technologies and still growing in numbers, we have a long gap to catch up with and this gap is widening further. So, this is something that we need to look at as a whole and we need to find a solution," he said.

The state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has failed to start the delivery of the aircraft on schedule on March 31 due to supply issues with the engine manufacturer GE. This could have adverse impact on IAF squadron strength as it retires MiG21. IAF squadron strength is already down to 32 against the sanctioned strength of 42.

Atmanirbharta "is only possible if everyone from the DRDO to the DPSU to the private industry holds hands and takes us to that path and don't let us deviate from that path. Because when it comes to national defence, there will be compulsions to deviate from that path in case we do not get the things that we need or the kind of system and weaponry that is required to survive in today's world,” Dr Singh said.

"If we have to defend the nation, it is everybody's job. It is not just the job of a person in uniform...whether you are in DRDO doing innovative technologies or you are in defence PSUs or private industry who are implementing those technologies in form of a product. We all have to work in unison, we all have to work at a much faster pace," said Air Marshal Singh.

Air Marshal Singh emphasised that the "biggest lesson that we have learned from today's geopolitics is to be self-reliant". He said that 'atmanirbharata' was "not just a buzzword", it was something that all stakeholders need to put their heart and soul into, and make sure technologies and weapons are developed and manufactured in India, "so that we are not relying on an outside agency who could change its alliance or stop flow of weapons to our country" when the time comes.