Atmanirbharata Is About Building Resilient Supply, Value Chains: Goyal

New Delhi: Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that "atmanirbharata" is about building resilient supply and value chains that can withstand global shocks, avoid the weaponisation of trade, and ensure that India is always in a position to meet its international obligations. “India’s thrust is for self-reliance (atmanirbhar) to secure our supply chains; self-confidence (atmavishwas) to aim for big goals; and self-protection (atmaraksha) to protect the interests of India,” the minister said while delivering at the CII event here.

The minister also underlined that great partnerships are built on technology, trust, trade, talent, and tradition. "India today engages with the world from a position of strength, with the confidence to pursue ambitious goals while partnering as an equal stakeholder in the global economy," he said.

Highlighting the contribution of Andhra Pradesh in India’s development journey, Goyal also praised Andra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for promoting technology-driven governance, pioneering the high-tech city in Hyderabad, and working towards the creation of a modern capital at Amaravati. "Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India with three upcoming industrial corridors at Krishnapatnam, Orvakal, and Kopparthy," he said.

The minister also emphasised that the recent overhaul of the GST system will simplify processes, reduce the tax burden on consumers, and give a strong boost to consumption-led growth of the Indian economy.