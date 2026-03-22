ATF Price Hike Likely to Impact Airfares from April 1: Aviation Minister

Visakhapatnam: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday stated that the impact of rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices is expected to be visible from April 1.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, the minister explained that ATF prices are revised on the first of every month. “The ATF prices are decided on the first of every month. The impact might be visible from April 1st,” he said.

Amid ongoing regional tensions, the ministry emphasized that maintaining safe flight operations remains a top priority. Naidu noted that the government is actively engaging with airlines and coordinating with multiple departments to address the situation.

“We want to have safe operations, especially in the Middle East and elsewhere,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas are working together to determine the best course of action.

He further stressed that the government aims to ensure that rising fuel costs do not adversely affect airline operations or passengers. “The impact should not translate into operations or the passengers. That will be the intention of the Ministry, and we will engage positively,” he added.

Meanwhile, airlines have begun responding to increased fuel costs. Air India is implementing a phased, tiered fuel surcharge hike on both domestic and international routes. Similarly, Akasa Air has introduced a new fuel surcharge on flights booked from March 15 onwards, citing a significant rise in ATF prices.

The surge in jet fuel prices has been driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted global energy supplies. Key routes such as the Strait of Hormuz have been affected, impacting the flow of crude oil and gas.

Earlier, on March 12, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri informed the Lok Sabha that India is managing the disruption in global energy supplies effectively.

He assured that the country has sufficient gas production and supply arrangements, even in the event of a prolonged conflict. “There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene, ATF or fuel oil,” Puri stated, adding that refineries are operating at high capacity, sometimes exceeding 100 percent.