Assailant Murders Elderly Woman, Flees With Valuables

Hyderabad: An unidentified robber strangled an elderly woman to death and fled with gold ornaments and cash from her house in Gaganmahal, under Domalguda police station limits, Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at the residence of 63-year-old Sneha Lalita. The assailant gained entry from the front as the main door was not latched from inside while she was alone, police said.

He threatened her with a knife and when she resisted, he tied her on a plastic chair with a sari, police said.

The victim’s family members had gone to attend a function. The locals on noticing that her front door was bolted from outside, which was unusual, went in only to find her dead.

One of them dialed 100 and Domalguda police rushed to the scene along with the clues team and examined the crime scene.

They suspect the involvement of a known person, who was aware that the victim was alone in the house.

“We have informed the victim’s family. Details of the stolen property will be known after they return,” said D. Srinivas Reddy, inspector of Domalguda police station.

Her body has been shifted to Gandhi hospital for postmortem. Police registered a case of murder, robbery and illegal confinement.