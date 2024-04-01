Aruna Bemused by Absence of Rahul and Kharge Pictures in Congress Banners

Hyderabad: “Why is the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from the Mahbubnagar LS seat not using the pictures of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in the election campaign,” asked D.K. Aruna, the BJP nominee for the seat, on Monday. “Why are their photographs missing in the huge flexies and banners that are dotting the constituency.”

Addressing an election rally at CC Kunta and Kaukuntla mandals, Aruna asked why the Congress candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy was not revealing the party’s Prime Ministerial face. In contrast, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s photograph was being used extensively, perhaps under the mistaken notion that people would vote for the party as he belongs to Mahabubnagar district, she said.

Stating that BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao was caught in his own trap, Aruna said that the Congress came to power with false promises. Now on coming to power, they are fooling the people that the six guarantees would be fulfilled, if people vote for Congress candidates in all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The voters are determined to defeat Congress in the Lok Sabha polls, she said

Informing people how terror elements are being retaliated with surgical strikes, Aruna said that the borders of the country and internal security can be safe only with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.