Army, J&K Police Intensify Hunt Down for Poonch Attackers

Srinagar: The security forces on Monday unveiled sketches of two hardcore Pakistani terrorists involved in the attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy at Shahsitar. The forces also announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for any information that helps in the arrest of the suspected terrorists.

The officials said that two to three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists are believed to have carried out the attack. They said that anyone who will give “fruitful and reliable information” about the whereabouts of these terrorists leading to their arrest will be rewarded and identity will be kept secret.

They have also provided four mobile numbers on which people can contact and share information. The police have, meanwhile, detained about two dozen people for questioning, a report from Poonch said.

The Army also flew its helicopters over the Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai, Sheendara Top and Jarra Wali Gali and neighbouring areas in the Surankote sub-division of Poonch for aerial monitoring for second consecutive day. It also pressed sniffer dog squads into service to track down the militants. The Army and the J&K police are also using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance.

A massive joint operation was launched by the Army, the J&K police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the region on Saturday night soon after a group of suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants ambushed a convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Shahsitar. The militants used AK assault rifles and, at least, one US made M4 carbine, the officials had said, adding that they used steel bullets to cause maximum casualties.

Five IAF personnel were injured in the sneak attack. They were quickly airlifted to the Army’s New Command Hospital in the garrison town of Udhampur where one of them Corporal Vikky Pahade succumbed to his injuries.

The IAF sources said that Corporal Pahade, a resident of Nonia Karbal area of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, had returned to duty just 15 days before he laid down his life. He had taken a break for his sister Geeta Pahade’s wedding. He had joined the IAF in 2011 and leaves behind his wife, Rina, and son, Hardik, the sources added.

Geeta was quoted in local media as saying, “I am proud of my brother. I got to know about this (brother’s demise) day before yesterday (Saturday). I want justice for my brother.”